Sept 3 Software company Kofax Plc
reported a higher full-year profit on strong growth in
professional services and forecast mid to high single-digit
revenue growth for fiscal 2013.
The company, which specialises in software used in scanning
and for automating business operations such as processing
invoices, also said it expects adjusted EBITDA margin to hold
steady in 2013.
Profit from continuing business for the year to June 30 rose
to $27.4 million from $26 million a year earlier.
Total revenue climbed 7.6 percent to $262.5 million. The
professional services segment, which accounts for 12 percent of
Kofax's overall revenue, grew 23.2 percent to $31.4 million for
the year to June 30.
Professional services revenue primarily consists of
application development and training services.
Last year, Kofax had lowered its full-year expectations to a
low single-digit revenue growth for 2012 and cut jobs.
Shares of Irvine, California-based Kofax closed at 276 pence
on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.