By Keith Koffler
Oct 22 Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney at the Monday foreign policy debate, should play to the
Jewish TV audience like he was the star of a Borscht Belt revue.
Romney has a tempting assortment of issues he can tap to
frame President Barack Obama as a leader whose policies are
perilous for Israel. He can use the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict, Iran, Egypt and even Syria to make a case that Obama's
policies are wrong for the Jewish state.
Given the tenuous state of relations between Israel and the
United States, it's surprising that, according to a recent
American Jewish Committee survey of Jewish opinion, 61 percent
approve of Obama's handling of U.S.-Israeli relations, while 39
percent disapprove. Those are numbers Romney needs to change
Monday night.
He is not going to win the Jewish vote. Obama overpowered
Senator John McCain in 2008 by 78 percent to 22 percent among
Jews, and the most recent Gallup poll puts Obama ahead this year
by 70 percent to 25 percent. But if Romney can narrow that 45
percent margin between him and Obama, he will increase his
chance of becoming president.
While Jews are a small minority in the United States, they
generally get to the polls in big numbers. Several swing states
are home to relatively large populations of Jews, particularly
Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania, but also Virginia, Ohio and
Colorado.
Florida tops the list - 3.4 percent of registered voters are
Jewish. Yet, because of strong turnout, Jews comprise as many as
8 percent of those who actually cast ballots.
With the margins in some of these states expected to be
razor thin, a small shift in any segment of the voting
population could make the difference between victory and defeat.
While it's true that Jewish voters say they put other issues
ahead of Israel, it's hard to overestimate the tug of the Holy
Land on Jewish heartstrings.
According to the American Jewish Committee poll, 71 percent
of American Jews agree "somewhat" or "strongly" with the
statement, "Caring about Israel is a very important part of my
being a Jew." Support for Israel among Jews extends equally
across the political spectrum.
What's more, playing the Israel card in Monday night's
debate will further energize Christian conservatives, many of
whom are passionately pro-Israel.
Romney can dramatize his difference with Obama by suggesting
that with Iran's nuclear program moving forward, no less than
the existence of Israel may be at stake in this election.
Though the jury is still out on Obama's strategy to stop
Iran, Romney can argue that so far, little has been done to
impede Iran's progress, and Tehran is far closer to getting
their bomb than at the outset of Obama's presidency. If Obama's
strategy fails, Israel could be eradicated.
Romney can contrast his approach to Obama's by directly
threatening military action, a sharper line than Obama's
customary position that "all options are on the table."
He can impart a sense of urgency on the issue that the
administration has seemed to lack. Vice President Joe Biden
offered Romney a perfect foil during the vice presidential
debate with his admonition, "Let's all calm down a little bit
here" about the Iranian threat.
The Israeli-Palestinian question offers multiple avenues for
a Romney attack, starting with the widespread perception that
Obama has tilted more to the Palestinians than previous
presidents.
Obama's contention that negotiations should begin with the
assumption that the result must be a return to the pre-1967
Arab-Israeli borders is regarded by many as a subtle shift in
policy - which means the Palestinians will have already won a
concession. One, Romney might note, that puts Israel back to a
perilous time when its narrowest width was nine miles.
The confusion over Obama's posture toward Jerusalem is also
ready-made for Romney. The Democratic Party platform initially
omitted its usual assertion that Jerusalem is the capital of
Israel. The addition of such language had to be railroaded
through over the opposition of many Democratic convention goers.
Fifty-one percent of Jews oppose compromising on Jerusalem,
according to an August 2010 Brandeis University poll, compared
to only 29 percent who would even talk about the issue.
Obama's frosty relationship with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu is another issue Romney can highlight.
Netanyahu is strongly supported by American Jews, though he is
far more conservative than they are. And Romney is personally
close to Netanyahu - he has known him for decades and worked
with him as well.
Obama also strongly supported the Egyptian revolution, which
has led to a regime less friendly to Israel than that of Hosni
Mubarak - and less able or willing to control extremist elements
operating against Israel out of the Sinai.
Meanwhile, Obama has been hesitant to aggressively back the
overthrow of Israel's longtime nemesis, President Bashar
al-Assad of Syria, the enduring partner of the anti-Israeli
terrorist outfit, Hezbollah.
Romney has a unique opportunity to use all these issues to
frame himself as the guardian of Israel's future. He needs to
raise enough questions in the minds of Jewish voters about what
kind of harm Obama will do to Israel once he no longer needs the
Jewish vote.
He could even open the debate with the classic joke about
the Jewish telegram: "Start worrying. Details to follow."