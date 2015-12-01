(Adds details on shareholders, retail offer, trading)
PRAGUE Dec 1 Czech soft drinks maker Kofola
CeskoSlovensko priced a public offering of 1.5
million new and existing shares at 510 crowns per share, on the
lower end of its indicative range of 500-650 crowns.
The share sale valued Kofola, maker of the eponymous
cola-like drink popular for decades in the Czech Republic and
Slovakia, at 11.4 billion crowns ($448.92 million).
The company said on Tuesday it allotted 275,000 new shares
and 1.225 million held by shareholder CED, from the private
equity group Enterprise Investors, which holds 43.3 percent of
the firm. The total value of the sale was 765 million crowns and
gives the company a free float of 6.7 percent.
Retail investors took up 16.8 percent of the offer, Kofola
said.
The company said in November the selling shareholder planned
to offer 825,000 existing shares and the offer may be raised by
another 1.075 million shares.
No details on demand for shares were released.
The majority shareholder, with 51.4 percent, is founding
firm KSM Investments, controlled by the Samaras family, which
emigrated from Greece to the central European country in the
1940s.
After the fall of communism in 1989, Kostas Samaras acquired
a Czech soda factory and the family then revived the Kofola
brand in 2000, building the carbonated drink into a strong local
competitor to global giant Coca-Cola.
Trading in Kofola shares will start on Dec. 2 in Prague,
with new shares admitted the following day. Trading in Warsaw
should begin Dec. 9.
Erste Group Bank was global coordinator, while Trigon Dom
Maklerski and Bank Zachodni were joint bookrunners for the issue
in Poland.
Kofola, which also produces juices and waters in the Czech
Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Russia, reported
revenue of 5.6 billion crowns for the first nine months of 2015
and net profit of 456.6 million, up from 277.2 million in the
year before.
The company said it planned to distribute about 30 percent
of net profit in dividends after 2015.
($1 = 25.3940 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jason Hovet; editing by
Susan Thomas)