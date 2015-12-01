PRAGUE Dec 1 Czech soft drinks maker Kofola priced an initial public offering of 1.5 million new and existing shares at 510 crowns per share, on the lower end of its indicative range of 500-650 crowns.

The share sale valued Kofola, maker of the eponymous cola-like drink popular for decades in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, at 11.4 billion crowns ($448.92 million).

($1 = 25.3940 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas)