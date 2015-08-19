Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
PRAGUE Aug 19 Czech soft drinks maker Kofola lifted first-half net profit 64 percent year on year to 29.2 million Polish zlotys ($7.76 million), the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue rose to 505.2 million zlotys from 464.9 million zlotys.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.