PRAGUE, June 8 The founders and majority owners
of Kofola CeskoSlovensko are to raise their stake in
the Czech soft drinks maker to 68 percent in a series of
transactions that will result in a long-term private equity
investor selling out.
Kofola announced on Thursday that 50.8 percent shareholder
KSM Investment, controlled by the Samaras family which revived
the communist-era brand in the 1990s, would combine its stake
with that of shareholders Rene Musila and Tomas Jendrejek in a
new company called AETOS.
The newly established company will hold 56 percent but will
raise that to 68 percent next month by buying shares from
second-biggest shareholder CED Group at 440 crowns per share,
for a total price of 1.18 billion crowns ($50.38 million).
Kofola's shares closed at 406.60 crowns on Thursday.
CED, a unit of private equity firm Enterprise Investors,
currently holds 37.3 percent.
At the same time, a Kofola subsidiary will launch a tender
offer by the end of June for up to 5 percent of Kofola shares,
also at 440 crowns a share.
AETOS and CED have also agreed to work on a potential share
offering or placement next year of CED's remaining shares,
amounting to around 25 percent of Kofola, and up to a 3 percent
stake held by AETOS.
The potential offering of CED's shares would end the
Warsaw-based Enterprise Investors' decade-long involvement in
Kofola.
At the end of 2015 Enterprise Investors sold a 6 percent
stake in Kofola through a public share offering in Prague for 23
million euros.
Kofola said in a statement it would also put in place a
dividend policy of paying at least 60 percent of consolidated
net profits until 2020.
Kofola was revived in the Czech Republic in 1996 by Greek
native Kostas Samaras and has since expanded throughout central
and eastern Europe, booking 7 billion crowns ($300 million) in
revenues in 2016 and earning 342 million crowns in net profit.
It is the second biggest soft drinks maker in the Czech
Republic, competing with the likes of Coca Cola, and leads the
Slovak and Slovenian markets.
($1 = 23.4240 Czech crowns)
