SYDNEY, June 9 Australian online electronic retailer Kogan on Thursday announced an offer of new shares at A$1.80 each for its A$50 million ($37.50 million) initial public offering.

The majority of funds raised will be used for growth capital, including investment in new products and categories as well as marketing, it said in a statement.

Current shareholders - founder & CEO Ruslan Kogan and COO & CFO David Shafer - will retain about 69.2 percent of Kogan.com, it added. ($1 = 1.3333 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)