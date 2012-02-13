SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday it would import 36.46 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The amount, equivalent to 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, is slightly lower than last year's imports of 36.72 million tonnes, according to customs data.

KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange that it expected to post 211 billion won ($187.75 million) in net profit for this year.

