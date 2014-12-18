Dec 18 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday
they have issued an arrest warrant for the president and chief
executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang
Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of
dollars.
A court is reviewing the arrest warrant application by the
Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, a spokesman for the office
said. The court's decision will be available late on Thursday,
he said.
Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of
dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in
connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which
he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.
A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the
case, but declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)