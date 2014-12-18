(Corrects to clarify arrest warrant application is being reviewed, not issued)

Dec 18 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday a court is reviewing an arrest warrant application for the president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The arrest warrant application was submitted by the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office, and the court's decision will be available late on Thursday, a spokesman for the office said.

Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.

A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the case, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)