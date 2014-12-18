(Corrects to clarify arrest warrant application is being
reviewed, not issued)
Dec 18 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday
a court is reviewing an arrest warrant application for the
president and chief executive of state-run Korea Gas Corp
(KOGAS), Jang Seok-hyo, on suspicion of bribery
worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The arrest warrant application was submitted by the Incheon
District Prosecutors' Office, and the court's decision will be
available late on Thursday, a spokesman for the office said.
Jang is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of
dollars in bribes as well as committing breach of trust in
connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company, which
he headed before taking over as CEO of KOGAS in July 2013.
A KOGAS spokesman said the company has knowledge of the
case, but declined to elaborate.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)