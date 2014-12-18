* Rejects with no concern that Jang to flee or destroy evidences

* Prosecutors to continue investigation -spokesman

* Suspected of taking bribes, committing breach of trust (Updates with court's decision, changes dateline to SEOUL)

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Dec 18 A South Korean district court has rejected an application for an arrest warrant against the president and chief executive of Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , Jang Seok-hyo, for allegedly taking bribes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The court said in a note on Thursday that there is no concern that Jang will flee or destroy evidence.

Jang is suspected of receiving bribes and committing breach of trust in connection with his work at an LNG tanker tugboat company that he headed before taking over in 2013 as CEO of state-run gas company KOGAS, also the world's largest corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A spokesman for the Incheon District Prosecutors' office said that the office will continue to investigate the case. The prosecutors began the probe in August and submitted the warrant application late on Wednesday.

"We could seek an arrest warrant again if further investigation changes the situation, or we could indict him without physical restraint," the prosecutors' office spokesman told Reuters by phone.

If he had been arrested, it would have been the second time in 11 years that a head of KOGAS had been detained over bribery charges.

Jang, who started his career at KOGAS in 1983 before joining the tugboat firm in 2011, could not be reached for comment.

A KOGAS spokesman said: "We learnt of it by reading local media reports ... we see little impact on the company as KOGAS is not a small company and is running systematically." ($1 = 1.1595 Canadian dollars) (Additional reporting by Brian Kim in SEOUL and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Himani Sarkar and Michael Urquhart)