Nov 17 Department store operator Kohl's Corp appointed Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chief Marketing Officer Sona Chawla to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Chawla is a potential candidate to succeed Chief Executive Kevin Mansell, Kohl's said on Tuesday.

As COO, Chawla will oversee store operations, supply chain network, information and digital technology, and the company's e-commerce strategy.

Kohl's said in June it was looking for a COO.

Michelle Gass, who was appointed chief merchandising and customer officer in June, is another potential candidate for the CEO position, Kohl's has said.

Mansell, 63, has been with Kohl's for 33 years and he has led the company since 2008. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)