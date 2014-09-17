Sept 17 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
said it is hiring more than 67,000 workers for the
holiday selling season, about 34 percent more than what it
recruited last season.
Kohl's will add an average 50 workers per store by
mid-November. The company will also hire about 9300 employees at
its distribution centers to fulfill orders placed on Kohls.com
and to oversee stocking at nearly 1,163 stores.
Kohl's will also hire about 670 employees for its credit
operations, who will also assist with online orders.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer had hired
about 50,000 seasonal employees for the 2013 holiday season.
Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and
generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the selling
season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and goes on until
early January.
Package delivery companies United Parcel Service Inc
and FedEx Corp said they would more than double seasonal
hiring to handle an anticipated spike in shipping due to the
continued rise of online shopping in the United States.
Kohl's shares rose as much as 1 percent to a nearly 7-year
high of $61.75 in morning trading. Up to Tuesday's close, the
stock has risen about 8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)