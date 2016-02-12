(Adds background, share move)

Feb 12 Department store chain operator Kohl's Corp said it was eliminating three senior positions, including chief digital officer, to create a more "nimble organization".

The other positions being eliminated are senior vice president (VP) of store environment and development and senior VP of communications and public relations, Kohl's said in an emailed statement.

Kohl's restructuring comes days after the retailer reported disappointing holiday-quarter sales and cut its full-year 2015 profit forecast, hurt by heavy discounts.

The company's turnaround efforts have included revamping its beauty section, improving its loyalty program and marketing and boosting online sales through options such as same-day delivery and 'buy online, pick up in store'.

Kohl's has also announced plans to open smaller format stores and stores in underserved locations as well as stores selling its proprietary brands such as FILA.

The company's shares were up 1.9 percent at $40.48 in afternoon trading on Friday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)