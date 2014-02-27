Feb 27 Kohl's Corp said on Thursday that
it expected modest sales gains in its new fiscal year and
reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by markdowns during
the holiday season and higher shipping costs in its e-commerce
business.
Kohl's forecast comparable sales, which include those online
and at stores open at least a year, to range between unchanged
and up 2 percent this year, with earnings of $4.05 to $4.45 per
share.
The department store chain reported a profit of $334
million, or $1.56 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb.
1, down from $378 million, or $1.66 a share, a year earlier.