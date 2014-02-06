Feb 6 Kohl's Corp on Thursday lowered
its profit forecast for the fourth quarter after reporting a
decline in comparable sales for the period as fewer customers
visited its stores in January.
Comparable sales fell 2 percent for the quarter, despite
gains in November and December, and Kohl's said it now expects a
profit of $1.53 per share, down from its own forecast of $1.59
to $1.74. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.64 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kohl's is the latest retailer to report disappointing
quarterly sales. J.C. Penney reported a 2 percent rise in
comparable sales for the quarter, less than Wall Street
expected, and last week Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
expected U.S. comparable sales to be down slightly for the
quarter.