May 16 Department store chain Kohl's Corp reported a 5 percent drop in first-quarter profit after sales fell due to unusually cold weather in large parts of the United States.

Comparable-store sales fell 1.9 percent.

Kohl's, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class shoppers, reported net income of $147 million, or 66 cents per share in the quarter ended May 4, compared with $154 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall sales fell 1 percent to $4.2 billion.