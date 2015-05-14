May 14 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales, hurt by colder-than-usual weather in February.

The company's shares fell 4.7 percent to $71 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Kohl's same-store sales rose 1.4 percent in the first quarter ended May 2.

Analysts on average were expecting an increase of 2.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income rose to $127 million, or 63 cents per share, from $125 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.3 percent to $4.12 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)