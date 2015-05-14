* Q1 same-store sales rise 1.4 pct vs 2.6 pct est
* Revenue misses Street expectations; profit beats
* Shares fall as much as 11.7 pct
(Adds analyst comments and graphic, update shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 14 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
reported quarterly same-store sales that missed analysts
expectation, hurt by colder-than-usual weather in February.
Shares of the company, which also reported
lower-than-expected revenue, fell 11.7 percent to $65.80 on
Thursday. They had gained 22.1 percent this year to Wednesday's
close, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 1.9 percent
rise.
The stock's multiple is likely to reset lower until the
company can demonstrate sustainable 2-3 percent same-store sales
growth, Baird Equity Research analyst Mark Altschwager wrote in
a note.
Kohl's backed its full-year same-store sales forecast of
1.5-2.5 percent growth.
The company's same-store sales rose 1.4 percent in the first
quarter ended May 2, but widely missed analysts expectation of a
2.6 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Kohl's reported a 3.4 percent decline in same-store sales in
the year-earlier quarter.
Analysts had heightened expectations for same-store sales in
the latest quarter as a nationwide roll out of Kohl's loyalty
program, upgraded beauty departments and more online and TV
advertising were seen boosting results.
"Weather, port issues, and weak consumer spending overall is
the department store theme in 1Q - despite a plan to recover
traffic, it does not appear that KSS escaped the trend,"
Evercore ISI analyst Matt McGinley wrote in a note.
Rival Macy's Inc said on Wednesday that first-quarter
profit and sales were hurt by fewer customer visits due to
unusually cold weather in February, disruptions at West Coast
ports and lower foreign tourist spending in the United
States.
Still, some analysts said Kohl's second-quarter sales would
be better.
"We are seeing momentum and traffic in Kohl's that we
haven't seen there in years, and that's encouraging," said
Jessica Bornn, an analyst at Merchant Forecast. The research
firm conducts channel checks at mall-based retailers.
Kohl's net income rose to $127 million, or 63 cents per
share, from $125 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 1.3 percent to $4.12 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 cents per
share on revenue of $4.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 11.3 percent at $66.10 in
late morning trade.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)