* Expects 2015 adj profit at low end of $4.40-$4.60/share
* 2nd-qtr same-store sales grow 0.1 pct vs est 1.7 pct
* Adj profit $1.07/share vs est $1.16
* Shares fall 11.3 pct
(Adds conference call details, analyst comments; updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 13 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales
as consumers delayed back-to-school shopping due to a shift in
tax holidays to August.
Shares of the company, which also posted second-quarter
sales and profit that fell short of analysts' estimates, skidded
as much as 11.3 percent on fears that the company might not be
able to meet its full-year forecast.
"Our sales results were below our plan as the shift of sales
in tax-free states from July into August was larger than
anticipated," Kohl's Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said in a
statement.
U.S. states offer a three-day sales tax holiday on
back-to-school purchases. The tax holiday has shifted to August
from July in most states this year.
Kohl's largely caters to low- to middle-income customers for
whom tax benefits are important for discretionary spending.
The company said it now expects full-year profit, excluding
the impact of debt extinguishment, to come in at the low end of
its forecast range of $4.40-$4.60 per share.
"Second-quarter results at KSS disappointed, leaving many
investors worried that the company may fall short of 2015
same-store sales and EPS guidance, even after adjusted to the
low-end of plan," Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell wrote in a
note.
Same-store sales rose only 0.1 percent for the quarter ended
Aug. 1, much lower than the 1.7 percent rise expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Lower spending on apparel and accessories and a general
slowdown in consumer spending is also hurting sales at
department stores.
"U.S. consumers are just not able to spend and are also
changing their spending habits," Retail Metrics President Ken
Perkins told Reuters.
"They are not renewing wardrobes as much as they did, they
are not shopping those key categories that department stores
carry as much as they used to."
Macy's Inc, which reported results below estimates on
Wednesday, said consumers were spending more on restaurants,
recreational services, healthcare and electronics rather than on
general merchandise, apparel and furnishings.
Kohl's net income fell 44 percent to $130 million in the
quarter ended Aug. 1. The company incurred a loss of about $170
million due to debt refinancing.
Excluding items, it earned $1.07 per share. Net sales rose
0.6 percent to $4.27 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share
on sales of $4.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kohl's shares were down 9.3 percent at $55.69 by midday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)