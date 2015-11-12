* Third-qtr adj. profit $0.75/share vs est $0.69
* Sales $4.43 bln vs est $4.40 bln
* Shares rise as much as 9.5 pct
(Adds details from conference call, graphic; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 12 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
reported better-than-expected quarterly net sales and
profit on Thursday due to strong back-to-school sales, a day
after Macy's full-year forecast cut raised concerns about
the sector's performance.
Kohl's shares, which fell to a two-year low on Wednesday,
rose as much as 9.5 percent to $47.24, boosting shares of other
retailers such as J. C. Penney Co Inc and Nordstrom Inc
.
J. C. Penney reports on Friday, while Nordstrom reports
after the bell on Thursday.
Macy's cited lower discretionary spending and a strong
dollar that discouraged tourists from spending at its most
profitable stores for its poor results.
Kohl's, unlike Macy's, is not dependent on tourist spending
and has carved a niche by positioning itself as a pure mid-tier
retailer.
Initiatives such as tailoring merchandise to suit the
preferences of local customers and offering more on-trend
products boosted sales in the quarter.
Kohl's said it is benefiting from improved marketing,
investing more in its online business and from higher sales of
women's apparel, especially in the plus-size category.
Shoppers delayed buying back-to-school items to August, from
the traditional start in July, and this benefited Kohl's third
quarter instead of the second, said Neil Saunders, chief
executive officer of retail research firm Conlumino.
"Taking this benefit into account suggests that the pace of
growth is somewhat soft," he said.
Saunders said he expects the company to benefit from its
opening of five to ten smaller 35,000 square foot stores in
underserved locations and stores selling Kohl's proprietary
brands, such as FILA.
However, Kohl's warned that warmer-than-usual weather could
dent current-quarter results, but maintained that it would meet
the low end of its $4.40-$4.60 per share profit forecast for the
year ending January.
Kohl's reported a 5 percent rise in inventory units per
store in the third quarter, despite placing fewer orders, due to
the warm weather.
The company said it aimed to bring inventory to 2-3 percent
levels in the current quarter.
Macy's said on Wednesday it will have to liquidate its
excess inventory through discounts to bring in fresh
merchandise.
Kohl's same-store sales rose 1 percent in the third quarter,
in line with analysts' estimate.
Net income fell 15.5 percent to $120 million, or 63 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31.
Excluding items, Kohl's earned 75 cents per share.
Net sales rose 1.2 percent to $4.43 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 cents per
share on revenue of $4.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kohl's shares were up 6.5 percent at $46.00 in afternoon
trading.
