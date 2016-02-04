Feb 4 Department store chain Kohl's Corp cut its full-year earnings forecast due to weak sales in the holiday quarter.

The company said it expects 2015 earnings to be $3.95-$4.00 per share, excluding losses from debt repayment. Kohl's had earlier expected earnings to be at the low end of $4.40-$4.60 per share.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)