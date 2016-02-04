BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Department store chain Kohl's Corp cut its full-year earnings forecast due to weak sales in the holiday quarter.
The company said it expects 2015 earnings to be $3.95-$4.00 per share, excluding losses from debt repayment. Kohl's had earlier expected earnings to be at the low end of $4.40-$4.60 per share.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps