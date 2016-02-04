* Kohl's holiday-qtr SSS rises 0.2 pct vs 1.2 pct estimate
* Ralph Lauren holiday-qtr SSS down 7 pct vs 2.7 pct est
* Kohl's estimates "significantly lower" 4th-qtr gross
margin
* Kohl's, Ralph Lauren shares plunge
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer
Feb 4 Ralph Lauren Corp and Kohl's Corp
warned of a tough year ahead after reporting
disappointing holiday-quarter sales on Thursday, leading
investors to dump their stocks and dragging down shares of
several other retailers.
Kohl's shares plunged as much as 20 percent to a near
seven-year low of $41.06. Ralph Lauren's stock fell 18 percent,
touching a more than five year-low of $94.02.
Kohl's said it discounted heavily in the quarter, hurting
margins, as it worked to clear inventories, after a slow start
to the winter season led people to spend less on sweaters,
gloves and coats.
Ralph Lauren said it would aggressively try to clear
inventories in the March quarter.
"The worry is that the winter stock is not being sold even
with deep discounts," said Neil Saunders, chief executive at
retail research firm Conlumino. "Unfortunately, it looks like
retailers will have to write-off their winter inventory."
Shares of Macy's Inc, Target and J.C. Penney
Co Inc were down more than 3 percent as investors raised
concerns about the lingering effects of a weak holiday season.
November and December are crucial for many retailers as the
two months can account for anywhere between 20-40 percent of
annual sales.
"Earnings (at retailers) remain weak and troublesome,"
Retail Metrics analyst Ken Perkins said.
"Macroeconomic/retail environment has deteriorated a bit
over the past month as oil has plunged, a strong dollar hurts
manufacturing and tourist spending, retail sales were soft over
the holidays and global stock markets have tumbled."
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail
trade association, said last month that retail sales during the
holiday season in the United States increased by a
less-than-expected 3 percent.
Sales at established Kohl's stores rose 0.4 percent in its
fourth quarter, missing the average analysts' expectation for a
1.2 percent rise. Ralph Lauren posted a 7 percent drop, steeper
than the expected 2.7 percent decline.
"Inventory levels will be high at year end, which will
likely create more margin pressure in the first quarter due to
very warm temperatures in February," said Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Charles Grom, who covers Kohl's.
Kohl's said it estimated 2015 earnings of $3.95-$4.00 per
share. It had earlier expected earnings to be at the low end of
its forecast of $4.40-$4.60 per share.
Ralph Lauren said it expects revenue to decline in 2016. It
had earlier said it expected sales in the year to be flat.
