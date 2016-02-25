Feb 25 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
forecast full-year earnings largely below analysts'
average estimate and said it will close 18 underperforming
stores in 2016.
The stores to be closed represent less than 1 percent of
total sales, the company said.
Kohl's forecast earnings of $4.05 to $4.25 per share for the
year ending January 2017, largely below the average analyst
estimate of $4.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kohl's said this month that total sales rose only 0.8
percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, as unseasonably
warm weather in November and December hurt sales of cold-weather
goods.
