* To close 18 stores in 2016
* Sees full-year profit of $4.05-$4.25/shr vs est $4.24
* Full-year sales to be down or up 0.5 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 25 U.S. department store operator Kohl's
Corp warned that sales could fall this year and said it
was unlikely to meet its 2017 target of $21 billion in sales
because of a weak economy and a pullback in consumer spending on
its core categories such as apparel.
Shares of the company, which plans to close 18
underperforming stores this year, were down about 1.9 percent at
$44.60 on Thursday.
Kohl's forecast full-year sales to fall or grow by only up
to 0.5 percent.
Department store operators, including Kohl's and Macy's,
have reported weak sales for most of last year, hurt by falling
spending in categories such as apparel, unseasonably warm
weather in the second half of 2015 and growing competition from
online rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.
"While the growth backdrop clearly remains challenging for
the department store sector, we believe more aggressive actions
to trim costs and rationalize the store base will protect free
cash flow" Baird Equity Research analyst Mark Altschwager wrote
in a note.
Kohl's, whose fourth-quarter sales were hurt by unseasonably
warm weather in November and December, also forecast full-year
earnings largely below analysts' average estimate.
"The big issue in the fourth quarter was the first three
weeks of November...it was very difficult to sell any cold
weather apparel and that's where the big drop versus our plan
was," Kohl's Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said on a conference
call.
Kohl's, which is known to be the most weather-sensitive
among department store operators, also said winter storm Jonas
in January was a $20 million hit to sales.
Rival Macy's Inc's quarterly sales fell less than
expected, and the retailer said it was helped by a last-minute
blast of cold weather in January.
Kohl's inflated inventory levels - up 5 percent per square
foot - may result in some margin pressure in the first quarter,
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Richard Jaffe wrote in a note.
Kohl's forecast earnings of $4.05 to $4.25 per share for the
year ending January 2017, largely below the average analyst
estimate of $4.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It also plans to open discount stores, smaller-format stores
and outlet stores selling its proprietary brand FILA this year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of $1.56 per share.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)