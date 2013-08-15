Aug 15 Department store chain Kohl's Corp
forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts'
estimates after reporting a 4 percent drop in second-quarter
profit.
The company said it expects third-quarter earnings in the
range of 83 cents to 92 cents per share. Analysts on average
were expecting a profit of 94 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kohl's, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class
shoppers, said net income fell to $231 million in the quarter
ended Aug. 3, from $240 million a year earlier.
However, profit rose to $1.04 from $1.00 on a per-share
basis, as the average number of shares outstanding decreased.
Comparable-store sales rose 0.9 percent but were lower than
Wall Street expectations of an increase of 1.1 percent.
Overall sales rose 2 percent to $4.29 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.04 per share
on revenue of $4.29 billion in the second quarter.
Bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted
disappointing quarterly U.S. sales on Thursday as shoppers
pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices made fewer trips
to its stores.