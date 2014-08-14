(Adds details, analysts estimate, shares)
Aug 14 Department store chain Kohl's Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
costs fell, sending its shares up 3.4 percent in premarket
trading.
The company said selling, general and administrative costs
fell about 2 percent to $981 million in the second quarter. Cost
of goods sold fell 1 percent.
Kohl's, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class
shoppers and competes with Macy's Inc, J.C. Penney Co Inc
and Nordstrom Inc, said net sales fell 1.1
percent to $4.24 billion.
Comparable-store sales fell 1.3 percent as growth in July
failed to offset weak sales in May and June.
Analysts on average had expected a decline of 0.6 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday cut its
full-year profit forecast, citing higher employee healthcare
costs and increased investment in its online business.
Macy's cut its full-year same-store sales forecast on
Wednesday.
Kohl's net income rose marginally to $232 million, or $1.13
per share, for the quarter ended August 2, from $231 million, or
$1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per share
on revenue of $4.28 billion.
Kohl's shares closed at $55.11 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)