Feb 23 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it
struggles with low demand for apparel and competition from
online retailers.
Net income fell to $252 million, or $1.44 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $296 million, or $1.58 per
share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $6.21 billion from $6.39 billion a year
earlier, falling for the fourth straight quarter. Analysts on
average had expected revenue of $6.22 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)