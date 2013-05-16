BRIEF-First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
May 16 Kohl's Corp : * CEO says on track to replace e-Commerce platform in Q2 * * Says e-commerce sales up was up slightly more than 30 percent
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
* Orvana Minerals - sees Cil circuit to deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80% compared to recent average gold recoveries of about 55%
* Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mP5PVu) Further company coverage: