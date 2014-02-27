BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
Feb 27 Kohl's Corp : * CFO says short holiday season, bad weather, problems in fulfillment centers
led to higher shipping costs * CEO says e-commerce sales came to $1.7 billion in fiscal 2013
