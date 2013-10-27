Oct 27 Skeptics who think that Kohl's Corp
is a bland stock should reconsider, according to a
report in financial weekly Barron's Oct. 28 edition.
The retail chain is undergoing a make over that could set
the stock up to rise more than 20 percent.
With 1,158 stores in 49 states, Kohl's announced new
personnel changes, including a former high-ranking Starbucks
executive who is now the company's first chief customer
officer. A current merchandise overhaul and shareholder-friendly
practices like buybacks and dividends, should be a reason to
"stick around," Barron's said.
The stock could reach the mid- to high-$60 range, it said.
Kohl's shares closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at $54.74.