HONG KONG Nov 21 Diamond miner Koidu Holdings is expected to raise up to $400 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the first quarter of next year, becoming the first African company to list in the territory, the Ming Pao Daily reported on Monday.

Sierra Leone-based Koidu had appointed Deutsche Bank AG as arranger for the offering, the newspaper reported, citing market sources.

Koidu may beat South African coking coal and thermal coal miner LontohCoal Ltd to become the first company from Africa to list in Hong Kong, the newspaper said. It did not give further listing details.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world's most valuable exchange operator, has been pushing to promote Hong Kong as a listing venue for foreign companies. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)