WASHINGTON Jan 16 Japan-based Koito
Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to two
counts of conspiring to fix auto parts prices and will pay $56.6
million in criminal fines, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Thursday.
Koito and other unnamed companies conspired to push up the
prices of lighting fixtures and lamp ballasts used to make
headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals. The
parts were sold to automakers in the United States and
elsewhere, the department said in a statement.
Koito has also pledged to cooperate with the department's
ongoing probe.
Law enforcement authorities in the United States and
elsewhere have brought charges related to price fixing of more
than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts, radiators,
windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors
and power steering components.
Including Koito, 24 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed
to plead guilty in connection with the U.S. probe. Twenty-six
executives have been charged.