Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
TOKYO May 11 Japan's No.5 consumer electronics discount retailer Bic Camera Inc will take a majority stake in sixth-ranked Kojima Co, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
Bic Camera will pay 14 billion yen ($175 million) for a 50.06 percent stake in Kojima, it said, creating the country's second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer after Yamada Denki Co. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)
DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic crisis.