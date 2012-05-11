TOKYO May 11 Japan's No.5 consumer electronics discount retailer Bic Camera Inc will take a majority stake in sixth-ranked Kojima Co, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Bic Camera will pay 14 billion yen ($175 million) for a 50.06 percent stake in Kojima, it said, creating the country's second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer after Yamada Denki Co. ($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)