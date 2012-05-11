(Adds background)
TOKYO May 11 Bic Camera Inc will buy a
majority stake in rival Kojima Co to create Japan's
second-largest consumer electronics discount retailer, with
annual group sales of around 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion), the
Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The news sent shares in Bic Camera, now ranked fifth in the
sector, up 6.2 percent to 40,900 yen, while sixth-placed Kojima
was untraded with a glut of buy orders and looked set to open 13
percent higher at 410 yen.
As competition intensifies with sector leader Yamada Denki
Co, Yodobashi Camera Co and other big-city-oriented
rivals, Bic Camera aims to boost its bargaining power with
electronics makers and pave the way for the development of
original products by turning Kojima into a subsidiary, the paper
said.
Japan's consumer electronics market boomed after the
government's eco-point incentive programme spawned surging
demand for flat-panel televisions prior to the termination of
analog TV broadcasting last summer. But it has shrunk
dramatically since then.
Bic Camera is expected to pay more than 10 billion yen for a
50 percent-plus interest in Kojima in a secondary offering next
month, the paper said. Kojima will keep its company name and
stock listing, with its stores retaining the Kojima name, the
paper said.
Kojima will use funds from the share sale to close
money-losing stores and implement changes to improve
profitability, the paper said.
Bic Camera operates around 40 stores near major train
stations in Tokyo, Osaka and other big cities, while Kojima has
a nationwide network of some 200 stores, mostly located along
major trunk roads and in suburban areas.
Kojima rose to the top of the market in the late 1990s, but
was overtaken in 2001/02 by Yamada Denki. Kojima's decline
continued as it failed to keep pace in the race to open
megastores.
Bic Camera reported an operating profit of 3.68 billion yen
last month for its September-February first half, down 66
percent from a year earlier, on sales of 262.35 billion yen,
down 16 percent. For the year ending in August 2012 it expects
operating profit to fall 55 percent to 9.0 billion yen on sales
of 530 billion yen, down 13 percent.
The deal will likely become official on Friday, when the
boards of the two firms are scheduled to meet, the business
daily said.
Both companies declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)