(Adds context, information on existing bond)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Russia's IMH could become the first Russian issuer in the international bond market this year after mandating banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings with a potential new US dollar-denominated note to follow, according to a lead.

Citigroup, Renaissance Capital and Sberbank will arrange the meetings that begin in Europe on June 16.

IMH has also announced an any-and-all exchange offer for its existing US$350m 7.75% 2016 bonds.

That bond was trading at a cash price of 93.5 on Thursday, or yield of 14.829%, according to Thomson Reuters.

The new bond is subject to the exchange offer results and market conditions.

In April, a company spokesperson said that the company could look to raise up to US$500m.

IMH, formally known as Koks, exports merchant pig iron and produces merchant coke in Russia.

The firm is rated B2 by Moody's, B by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

If a bond is sold, it would be the first new dollar-denominated transaction from a Russian issuer since privately-owned Alfa-Bank raised US$250m on November 13 through a Tier 2 note. That deal carries a 9.5% coupon.

Many state-owned Russian issuers have been locked out of the international capital markets because of financial sanctions, while others have also seen their bond curves hit by weak commodity prices.

However, bankers in London said that IMH's deal is unlikely to properly re-open the Russian bond market as the issuer is not prolific or big enough to have a wider impact.

Instead, they are waiting on one of Russia's biggest companies to raise US dollar debt.

The last benchmark-sized deal to come from a Russian issuer was a US$700m 4.3% one-year bond from state-owned oil firm Gazprom. That deal was printed on November 5.

IMH, Alfa-Bank and Gazprom are not financially sanctioned.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)