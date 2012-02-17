TOKYO Feb 17 Kokusai Asset Management,
the operator of Japan's biggest mutual fund, said on Friday it
had added New Zealand to its portfolio for the first time after
sharply reducing exposure to euro zone bonds last year on
Europe's debt crisis.
Kokusai Asset's Global Sovereign Open, its $22.5 billion
flagship fund also known as "Glosov" among Japanese retail
investors, now has a 0.4 percent weighting for New Zealand,
composed of cash and bonds.
"In the past, our fund refrained from investing in New
Zealand due to its size of the economy relative to others, but
we have decided to start investing in the country on the back of
its high credit ratings and healthy macro economics," the asset
manager said.
It was the first new country to be added to Kokusai's
portfolio since May 2009 when it included Greece and Portugal.
Europe's sovereign debt woes meant Greece was quickly
removed in December 2009 while Portugal was removed in June
2010. It dropped France, Italy, Belgium and Spain last year.
As of Thursday, the fund's weighting for euro zone bonds was
a mere 9.2 percent, down from a peak of 43 percent in late 2009
and also below the benchmark Citigroup World Government Bond
Index weighting of 27 percent.
The fund now holds bonds of only three euro-zone countries
in its portfolio -- a holding of 5.9 percent in German bonds,
2.9 percent in Dutch bonds and 0.9 percent in Finnish bonds.
The Global Sovereign fund is an actively managed mutual fund
that invests in global government and agency bonds with high
credit ratings.
The fund has struggled to attract money from retail
investors over the last several years, hurt by its poor
performance stemming from the crisis in Europe.
Its asset size peaked at around 5.7 trillion yen ($72
billion) in 2008, but it saw outflows after the Lehman crisis of
that year.
($1 = 78.8400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Michiko Iwasaki; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)