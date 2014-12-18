China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.2 pct
MUMBAI Dec 18 India's market regulator on Thursday ordered the imprisonment of the non-executive chairman of Kolar Biotech Ltd for failing to pay a penalty for making misleading disclosures.
This is the first time the Securities and Exchange Board of India has ordered the imprisonment of a defaulter since it was given expanded powers by a constitutional amendment last year.
SEBI said Vinod Hingorani, non-executive chairman and a major shareholder of Kolar Biotech, was ordered to serve six months in prison for not paying 16.5 million rupees ($262,000) in fines.
Hingorani and other major shareholders of Kolar were charged in 2010 with providing misleading information to the market to boost the company's share price.
(For the SEBI order, see bit.ly/1wHQmDt)
($1 = 63.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 18 The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.