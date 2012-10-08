ANKARA Oct 8 Turkish construction company Kolin Insaat will invest around $1 billion in building a lignite coal power plant in the country's Aegean region, and aims to complete the project in four years, the company chairman said on Monday.

The plant, at the Manisa-Soma coal field, will have a power generation capacity of 450 megawatts and the financing will be supplied through Turkish banks, board chairman Naci Kologlu told Reuters in Ankara. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay)