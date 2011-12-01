* Kollsnes restarts output after shutting twice in a week

* Statoil's Njord platform resumes output

* Storm over North Sea, no impact on oil output (Adds Kollsnes restart, reason for shutdown, restart at Statoil platform, detail on storm)

By Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Dec 1 A major Norwegian gas processing plant was resuming operations after shutting down production for the second time in less than a week, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Thursday, restoring a key gas supply to Europe.

The plant was shut earlier on Thursday due to a problem with its power supply, shutting down all six of its compressors.

"Kollsnes has four compressors in service," Gassco told the Nordic power bourse at 1549 GMT. "Increasing (power) consumption steadily."

This was the second time in a week that the plant shut down due to problems with its power supply, a recurring issue for it. Similar problems have occurred earlier this year and last year.

Kollsnes, which can process a total of 143 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, gets all its power from the national grid, so any problems there affects the plant's processing activities.

"It (the shutdown) is due to a power failure on the grid system," said Gassco spokesman Kjell Varlo Larsen.

Kollsnes produces gas from the giant Troll gas field, Norway's biggest gas reservoir, as well as the Kvitebjoern and Visund fields.

Last week's outage occurred when a powerful storm raged over Norway's west coast, where Kollsnes is situated. Another, smaller, storm is currently centered over roughly the same region.

Oil firm Statoil, which operates the majority of offshore platforms in Norway, said the latest bout of bad weather was not affecting production at its installations, as it did last week, when it had to shut output at three platforms.

All three of these installations, including Heidrum, Aasgard and Njord, have now resumed operations, with the last of the three, Njord, resuming work on Wednesday, the company said.

Statoil did not expect the current storm to affect operations. "We are obviously monitoring the situation closely. Other than some restrictions on outdoor activities, no influence (from the storm) reported," said company spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the current storm is powerful, but smaller than last week's, with strong winds expected to blow over the west coast until Thursday night inclusive.

The semi-submersible Njord oil and gas platform was expected to produce some 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011 as well as 2 billion cubic metres of gas for the year, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Norway is the world's second-largest natural gas exporter.