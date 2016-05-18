BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
May 18 Kolon Corp:
* Says it will buy 229,941 shares of KOLON Energy CO,.LTD., for 22.83 billion won
* Says it will hold 97.8 percent stake (559,036 shares) in the KOLON Energy, after the transaction
* Expects transaction settlement date of June 24
Source text in Korean: me2.do/F0b4ztXS
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.