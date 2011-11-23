UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SEOUL Nov 23 A U.S. court awarded DuPont $920.3 million in damages on Tuesday, ruling that South Korea's Kolon Industries Inc violated trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests, Kolon said on Wedendsay.
The South Korean firm said in a regulatory filing that it would appeal the decision and take all legal measures in response to the court ruling.
A U.S. federal jury in September ordered Kolon Industries Inc to pay $919.9 million in damages after finding the textile company willfully and maliciously stole trade secrets and confidential information regarding its Kevlar para-aramid fiber. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).