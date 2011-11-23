SEOUL Nov 23 A U.S. court awarded DuPont $920.3 million in damages on Tuesday, ruling that South Korea's Kolon Industries Inc violated trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests, Kolon said on Wedendsay.

The South Korean firm said in a regulatory filing that it would appeal the decision and take all legal measures in response to the court ruling.

A U.S. federal jury in September ordered Kolon Industries Inc to pay $919.9 million in damages after finding the textile company willfully and maliciously stole trade secrets and confidential information regarding its Kevlar para-aramid fiber. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)