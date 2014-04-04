SEOUL, April 4 Shares of Kolon Industries Inc surged by the daily limit of 15 percent on Friday after a U.S. federal appeals court threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict against the South Korean company.

On Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, voided the September 2011 verdict that favoured DuPont Co over the alleged theft of its trade secrets related to a fibre used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)