WASHINGTON Oct 18 A U.S. grand jury charged
South Korea-based Kolon Industries Inc with criminal
trade theft in a long-running dispute over how the company
produced high-strength fiber, according to an indictment
unsealed on Thursday.
Kolon and five individuals face charges that they stole
trade secrets belonging to DuPont Co, maker of Kevlar
fabric used in body armor and other products, and Teijin Ltd
, maker of the rival Twaron fabric.
The United States threatens to take at least $226 million in
assets from Kolon, which represents the gross proceeds of the
company's sales of its fabric Heracron, according to the
indictment.