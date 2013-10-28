TOKYO Oct 28 Komatsu Ltd, the world's
No. 2 maker of excavators, dump trucks and earth movers, cut its
full-year operating profit forecast by more than 30 percent on
Monday, citing a worse-than-expected drop in demand for mining
equipment.
Komatsu said it expects an operating profit for the year to
next March of 210 billion yen ($2.16 billion), down from its
prior forecast of 305 billion yen. The revised forecast was also
below the average estimate of 288 billion yen from 25 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The tough mining market prompted us to cut our outlook,"
Komatsu Chief Financial Officer Mikio Fujitsuka said in a media
briefing in Tokyo.
U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc last Wednesday reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and trimmed its full-year
forecast, citing weak demand for its mining equipment.
Komatsu said, however, that it expected demand for its
equipment in China to accelerate.
The pace of China's economic growth quickened to 7.8 percent
in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace this year. That
spurt in activity follows a roll-out by the Chinese government
in July of fresh investment in urban infrastructure and public
services.
Komatsu's shares ended 2.6 percent higher on Monday before
the company released its second-quarter earnings results and
full-year forecasts, compared with a 2.2 percent rise in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average. Komatsu's shares are up 8
percent since the start of the year, compared with a nearly 40
percent gain for the Nikkei.