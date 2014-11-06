China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech lender Komercni Banka is reviewing its dividend policy to pay out more than 70 percent of its profit and is looking at a range going up to 100 percent, Chief Financial Officer Libor Loefler said on Thursday.
The Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, majority owned by Societe Generale, said earlier its capital adequacy stood at 17.1 percent - above its target of 15-16 percent - and repeated it was reviewing its dividend guidance of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.
Loefler confirmed the bank's guidance for 2014 of "flattish" net profit. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.