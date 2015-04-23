PRAGUE, April 23 Shareholders in Czech lender Komercni Banka approved a 310 crown per share dividend at an annual meeting on Thursday, an investor relations official said.

The country's third largest bank decided in February to pay out 91 percent of its 2014 net profit and pledged to pay 80-100 percent of profit in 2015 and 2016, lifting its previous policy of a 60-70 percent payout range.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)