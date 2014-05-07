PRAGUE May 7 Czech lender Komercni Banka
cuts its outlook for 2014 loan growth to 3-5 percent
from 6-7 percent, Chief Operations Officer Pavel Cejka said on
Wednesday.
"The loan demand is coming later, which means the loan
volume growth will come later. It will come in the second half
of the year but will continue into 2015," Cejka told reporters.
"It is more like 3 to 5 percent volume growth (for this
year)," he said.
Cejka also said the bank saw cost of risk at 40 to 45 basic
points in 2014, a more optimistic level that previous forecasts.
Komercni reported earlier on Wednesday its net profit dipped
by 2.1 percent in the first quarter to 3.08 billion crowns
($157.46 million), in line with expectations after lending
growth slowed and risk costs rose.
