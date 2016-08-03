PRAGUE Aug 3 Czech lender Komercni Banka said on Wednesday it would return to a "normalised" level of dividend on 2016 profits due to changes in capital requirements, after several years of high payouts.

The bank paid around 90 percent of net profit for 2014 and 2015 as part of an elevated dividend policy range of 80-100 percent after payouts in the 60-70 percent range in the three years before that.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Adrian Croft)