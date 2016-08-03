BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Aug 3 Czech lender Komercni Banka said on Wednesday it would return to a "normalised" level of dividend on 2016 profits due to changes in capital requirements, after several years of high payouts.
The bank paid around 90 percent of net profit for 2014 and 2015 as part of an elevated dividend policy range of 80-100 percent after payouts in the 60-70 percent range in the three years before that.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project