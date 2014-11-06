PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported third-quarter net profit of 3.27 billion crowns ($147.35 million), beating market forecasts thanks to lower risk costs and higher-than-expected net interest income.

The profit figure represented a year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast attributable net profit of 3.14 billion crowns in the quarter.

The Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, which is 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, said its capital adequacy stood at 17.1 percent - above its target of 15-16 percent. It repeated it was reviewing its dividend guidance of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.

